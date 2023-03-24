Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 15.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 42.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36551 shares

Sundaram Clayton Ltd, ITI Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 March 2023.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 15.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 42.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36551 shares. The stock dropped 7.41% to Rs.341.75. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd witnessed volume of 12947 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock dropped 19.33% to Rs.3,891.05. Volumes stood at 912 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9885 shares. The stock rose 6.83% to Rs.94.00. Volumes stood at 12282 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9513 shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.406.95. Volumes stood at 6596 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd notched up volume of 13.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.30% to Rs.760.30. Volumes stood at 22517 shares in the last session.

