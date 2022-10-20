AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 16.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 394.85 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 16.04% to Rs 106.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 394.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales394.85324.85 22 OPM %72.2273.63 -PBDT144.47123.80 17 PBT137.56118.03 17 NP106.6491.90 16
