AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 16.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 394.85 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 16.04% to Rs 106.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 394.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.394.85324.8572.2273.63144.47123.80137.56118.03106.6491.90

