Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4129.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 57.70% to Rs 138.90 croreNet Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 4129.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1780.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.70% to Rs 138.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 328.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5273.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2606.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.17% to Rs 848.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1466.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales138.90328.36 -58 848.271466.86 -42 OPM %-2626.67-338.12 --414.72-39.95 - PBDT-3944.54-1568.39 -152 -4542.54-1853.63 -145 PBT-4109.09-1733.10 -137 -5217.16-2518.35 -107 NP-4129.12-1780.36 -132 -5273.45-2606.48 -102
