Unifi AIF sells stake in Majesco

On Tuesday (15 December 2020), Unifi AIF sold 2 lakh equity shares (0.66% equity) of Majesco at Rs 987.78 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.

Simultaneously, Unifi AIF (11189) offloaded 3.80 lakh equity shares (1.27% equity) of Majesco at Rs 990.60 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.

As of 30 September 2020, Unifi AIF held 1.89% stake in the company. Shares of Majesco were down 0.33% to Rs 979.

On Tuesday (15 December 2020), Majesco rose 0.88% at settle at Rs 982.20 after the company said its board declared an interim dividend of Rs 974 per share for the financial year 2020-21. The company had fixed 25 December 2020 as the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholder for the interim dividend. The company said the earliest dividend payout will be from 30 December 2020. Majesco further added the balance cash reserves estimated at Rs 103 crore will be distributed subject to board and regulatory approvals.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,376.54 crore in Q2 September 2020, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 16.79 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 17.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2.12 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business - and the future of insurance - at speed and scale.

