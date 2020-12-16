Ratnamani Metals spurts on order win

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 3.72% to Rs 1642.50 after the company said its carbon steel division received a domestic order of Rs 105 crore.

The order is from oil and gas sector for coated carbon steel pipes to be executed between May and September 2021.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 25.8% to Rs 56.72 crore on 5.5% decrease in net sales to Rs 576.89 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

