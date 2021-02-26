Volumes spurt at KSB Ltd counter

-
KSB Ltd notched up volume of 4.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46353 shares
National Fertilizer Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Just Dial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 February 2021.
KSB Ltd notched up volume of 4.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46353 shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.754.50. Volumes stood at 82209 shares in the last session.
National Fertilizer Ltd registered volume of 309.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.84% to Rs.52.85. Volumes stood at 183.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 576.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.47% to Rs.78.85. Volumes stood at 373.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Symphony Ltd notched up volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55904 shares. The stock rose 5.24% to Rs.1,131.35. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Just Dial Ltd witnessed volume of 149.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.88 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.63% to Rs.740.05. Volumes stood at 138.81 lakh shares in the last session.
