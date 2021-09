ABB Power Projects signs MoU with IIT, Roorkee

To create smart energy management system at IIT Roorkee campus

ABB Power Products and Systems India has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee to progress toward a smart and sustainable campus energy ecosystem.

The project involves the creation of a smart energy management system and microgrid with battery energy storage and will also establish an Integrated Monitoring, Analytics and Control Center for systems ranging from energy assets to transport, water, and waste on the IIT Roorkee campus. Additionally, the collaboration will develop opportunities for technology competency enhancement.

