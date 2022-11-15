Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 266 cr

-
ALSO READ
Abbott India spurts after Q4 PAT surges 39% YoY to Rs 211 cr
Sensex soars 1534 pts, Nifty ends at 16,266.15; RIL rallies 6%
Abbott India Q1 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 205 cr
Abbott India Ltd spurts 4.23%, up for third straight session
Abbott India Ltd spurts 1.21%, gains for third straight session
-
Abbott India's net profit surged 38.05% to Rs 265.52 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 192.33 crore posted in Q2 FY22.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,379.48 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 12.88% from Rs 1,222.06 crore recorded in same period last year.
The drug maker's profit before tax jumped 38.18% to Rs 355.39 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 257.19 crore reported in Q2 FY22.
Total expenses rose 7.58% year on year to Rs 1,057.62 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 137.38 crore (down 4.93% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 149.56 crore (down 4.67% YoY).
Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.
Shares of Abbott India shed 1.21% to Rs 19716.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU