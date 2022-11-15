JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

FCS Software hits the roof after turnaround Q2 numbers
Business Standard

Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 266 cr

Capital Market 

Abbott India's net profit surged 38.05% to Rs 265.52 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 192.33 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,379.48 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 12.88% from Rs 1,222.06 crore recorded in same period last year.

The drug maker's profit before tax jumped 38.18% to Rs 355.39 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 257.19 crore reported in Q2 FY22.

Total expenses rose 7.58% year on year to Rs 1,057.62 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 137.38 crore (down 4.93% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 149.56 crore (down 4.67% YoY).

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Abbott India shed 1.21% to Rs 19716.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU