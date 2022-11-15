Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 266 cr

Abbott India's net profit surged 38.05% to Rs 265.52 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 192.33 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,379.48 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 12.88% from Rs 1,222.06 crore recorded in same period last year.

The drug maker's profit before tax jumped 38.18% to Rs 355.39 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 257.19 crore reported in Q2 FY22.

Total expenses rose 7.58% year on year to Rs 1,057.62 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 137.38 crore (down 4.93% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 149.56 crore (down 4.67% YoY).

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Abbott India shed 1.21% to Rs 19716.70 on the BSE.

