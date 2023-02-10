Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 90.19% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.24113.761.3810.273.5011.530.498.450.747.54

