JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 90.19% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.24113.76 -9 OPM %1.3810.27 -PBDT3.5011.53 -70 PBT0.498.45 -94 NP0.747.54 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU