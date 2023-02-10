Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.25% to Rs 103.24 croreNet profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 90.19% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 103.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.24113.76 -9 OPM %1.3810.27 -PBDT3.5011.53 -70 PBT0.498.45 -94 NP0.747.54 -90
