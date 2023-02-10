SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 68.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 4.80 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments declined 68.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.805.5764.3869.122.293.371.863.180.632.00

