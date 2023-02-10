SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 68.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 4.80 croreNet profit of SIL Investments declined 68.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.805.57 -14 OPM %64.3869.12 -PBDT2.293.37 -32 PBT1.863.18 -42 NP0.632.00 -69
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
