Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter
SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 68.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 4.80 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments declined 68.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.805.57 -14 OPM %64.3869.12 -PBDT2.293.37 -32 PBT1.863.18 -42 NP0.632.00 -69

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:36 IST

