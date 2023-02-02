Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TCI Express Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd lost 24.12% to Rs 1615.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd tumbled 11.46% to Rs 1411.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1788 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 1711.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33185 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd pared 10.00% to Rs 1557.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55834 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 10.00% to Rs 1038.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

