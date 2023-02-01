Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India and Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 25.00% to Rs 2231.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 490.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambuja Cements Ltd lost 19.18% to Rs 324.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India plummeted 16.54% to Rs 153.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Max Financial Services Ltd fell 15.00% to Rs 710.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80608 shares in the past one month.

