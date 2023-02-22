Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 76.61 points or 2.25% at 3332.65 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 5%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.65%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.23%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.13%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.01%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.94%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.64%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 874.9 or 1.44% at 59797.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 260.35 points or 1.46% at 17566.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 315.62 points or 1.13% at 27598.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 102.54 points or 1.16% at 8699.24.

On BSE,828 shares were trading in green, 2573 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

