Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.60% to Rs 1951.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd crashed 8.52% to Rs 77.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93277 shares in the past one month.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd lost 8.47% to Rs 70.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34357 shares in the past one month.

Ambuja Cements Ltd plummeted 7.22% to Rs 356.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd pared 6.19% to Rs 100.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

