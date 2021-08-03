Adani Enterprises Ltd stays in winning mode

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1438.9, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 690.17% in last one year as compared to a 44.43% gain in NIFTY and a 165.41% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1438.9, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 16025.1. The Sensex is at 53471.05, up 0.98%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 3.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5781.3, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1442.45, down 0.08% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 690.17% in last one year as compared to a 44.43% gain in NIFTY and a 165.41% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 317.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

