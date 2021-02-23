Adani Enterprises signs JV agreement with EdgeConneX and DC Development Chennai

Adani Enterprises has signed joint venture agreement with -

a) EdgeConneX, Inc. (ECX), a leading Global Data Centre Operator through its affiliate EdgeConneX Europe B.

V. (ECX Europe BV); and

b) DC Development Chennai (DCDCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary Company which was formed to set up Data Centre Business of the Company in Chennai,

for the purpose of strategic partnership for Data Center business in India between AEL and ECX (the Transaction) and 50% equity stake dilution of DCDCPL by the Company to ECX Europe BV on fulfillment of certain terms and conditions linked with the Transaction.

