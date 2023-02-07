Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 110.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.83% to Rs 1959.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 110.20% to Rs 103.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.83% to Rs 1959.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1391.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1959.001391.0043.5474.98521.00301.00191.0041.00103.0049.00

