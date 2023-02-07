Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 110.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.83% to Rs 1959.00 croreNet profit of Adani Green Energy rose 110.20% to Rs 103.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.83% to Rs 1959.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1391.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1959.001391.00 41 OPM %43.5474.98 -PBDT521.00301.00 73 PBT191.0041.00 366 NP103.0049.00 110
