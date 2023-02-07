Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.21% to Rs 124.06 croreNet Loss of Rane Engine Valve reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.21% to Rs 124.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales124.0698.30 26 OPM %5.874.53 -PBDT5.193.06 70 PBT0.48-1.90 LP NP-1.77-2.97 40
