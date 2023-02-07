Varroc Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 1716.77 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering reported to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 295.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 1716.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1488.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1716.771488.617.855.0093.3350.6111.43-27.9020.40-295.98

