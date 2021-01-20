Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1009.85, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 399.31% in last one year as compared to a 19.75% jump in NIFTY and a 10.89% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1009.85, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 14573.5. The Sensex is at 49584.38, up 0.38%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has slipped around 1.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17518.55, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)