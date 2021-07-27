Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 2.69%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 20.73% over last one month compared to 2.47% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 2.69% today to trade at Rs 920. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.34% to quote at 23654.54. The index is up 2.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Schaeffler India Ltd decreased 1.93% and Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost 0.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 85.9 % over last one year compared to the 39.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 20.73% over last one month compared to 2.47% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4759 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34910 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1394 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 306.1 on 24 Jul 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)