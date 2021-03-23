H.G. Infra Engineering receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Maharashtra

-
-
H. G.
Infra Engineering has received provisional completion certificate e for the project "Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Bhandara- Khat-Ghotitok Junction (Proposed National Highway) from kin.226+140 NH-07, Amdi Junction) to Kin.265+724 Saoner to Join NH 547 E (Part of the Bhandara- Ghotitok- Mansar- Amdi- Parseoni- Khapa to Saoner project) to Two/Four lane with paved shoulders in the state of Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode". The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into operation as on 29 February, 2020.
