Adani Port gains after cargo volumes rises 21% YoY in Aug

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1.61% to Rs 757 after the company said its cargo volume rose 21% year-on-year (YoY) to 23.32 million metric tonnes (MMT) in August 2021.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to ports and logistics platform for India.

The company reported 77% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,342 crore on a 99% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 4,557 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

