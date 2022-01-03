Vedanta records 16% growth in aluminium production in Q3

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta aluminium production rises 21% YoY
Aluminium makers advanced after Govt. announces imposition of anti-dumping duty
Gravita starts aluminium production at its new recycling plant in Mozambique
Vedanta Aluminium invites partners for Aluminium Park at Odisha
Vedanta gains after robust Q2 earnings
-
Vedanta announced its production performance for Q3 FY2022 as under:
The Lanjigarh refinery produced 472,000 tonnes of alumina in Q3 FY22, 16% higher as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 8% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022.
The cast metal aluminium production at its smelters stood at 579,000 tonnes in Q3 FY22, higher 16% in comparison to Q3 FY2021 and 2% as compared to Q2 FY2022.
Record Aluminium production of 16,97,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022, 18% higher y-o-y, and Alumina production was 1,465,000 tonnes, 9% higher y-o-y.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU