Vedanta records 16% growth in aluminium production in Q3

Vedanta announced its production performance for Q3 FY2022 as under:

The Lanjigarh refinery produced 472,000 tonnes of alumina in Q3 FY22, 16% higher as compared to Q3 FY2021 and 8% lower as compared to Q2 FY2022.

The cast metal aluminium production at its smelters stood at 579,000 tonnes in Q3 FY22, higher 16% in comparison to Q3 FY2021 and 2% as compared to Q2 FY2022.

Record Aluminium production of 16,97,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022, 18% higher y-o-y, and Alumina production was 1,465,000 tonnes, 9% higher y-o-y.

