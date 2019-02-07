Informed Technologies India standalone net profit declines 91.80% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India declined 91.80% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.530.56 -5 OPM %-98.11-42.86 -PBDT-0.191.12 PL PBT-0.251.06 PL NP0.050.61 -92
