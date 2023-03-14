Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 5%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 23.99% over last one month compared to 1.74% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 901.55. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.73% to quote at 3561.59. The index is up 1.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 4.99% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 3.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 8.67 % over last one year compared to the 3.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 62150 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 630 on 01 Mar 2023.

