Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 1081.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.21% to Rs 26.53 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge rose 1081.48% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 26.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.5318.2717.046.904.871.244.240.643.190.27

