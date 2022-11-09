JUST IN
Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 1081.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.21% to Rs 26.53 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge rose 1081.48% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 26.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.5318.27 45 OPM %17.046.90 -PBDT4.871.24 293 PBT4.240.64 563 NP3.190.27 1081

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:26 IST

