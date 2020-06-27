JUST IN
Adharshila Capital Services standalone net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Adharshila Capital Services rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.12 -75 0.220.27 -19 OPM %-66.6783.33 -9.0940.74 - PBDT-0.010.10 PL 0.020.10 -80 PBT-0.010.10 PL 0.020.10 -80 NP0.430.09 378 0.450.09 400

