Adharshila Capital Services standalone net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Adharshila Capital Services rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

