Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Adinath Exim Resources declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.120.070.640.5650.0014.2976.5664.290.070.080.500.440.060.080.440.440.040.080.370.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)