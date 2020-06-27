Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2019 quarter
'83': Ranveer Singh introduces Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar
Madhuri Dixit raises heartbeats with throwback picture
IWAI ready for maiden EXIM cargo movement through Indo Bangladesh Protocol route
-
Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Adinath Exim Resources declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 0.640.56 14 OPM %50.0014.29 -76.5664.29 - PBDT0.070.08 -13 0.500.44 14 PBT0.060.08 -25 0.440.44 0 NP0.040.08 -50 0.370.38 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU