Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 4034.55 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 26.49% to Rs 198.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 269.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 4034.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3645.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4034.553645.7532.6743.07310.76461.73284.65437.14198.38269.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)