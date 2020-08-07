JUST IN
Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 4034.55 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 26.49% to Rs 198.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 269.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 4034.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3645.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4034.553645.75 11 OPM %32.6743.07 -PBDT310.76461.73 -33 PBT284.65437.14 -35 NP198.38269.85 -26

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 17:30 IST

