Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 44.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Capital PAT jumps over 17% Y-o-Y
Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit declines 4.03% in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Aditya Birla Capital allots 10 crore equity shares to Jomei Investment
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.36 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Aditya Birla Capital update on scheme of arrangement
-
Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 4844.87 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 44.40% to Rs 143.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 4844.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4729.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.61% to Rs 919.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 870.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 16792.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15163.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4844.874729.61 2 16792.2915163.51 11 OPM %25.5331.09 -34.1235.04 - PBDT167.01423.92 -61 1392.291438.54 -3 PBT138.61408.63 -66 1289.731380.65 -7 NP143.67258.40 -44 919.78870.94 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU