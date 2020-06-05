Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 44.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 4844.87 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 44.40% to Rs 143.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 4844.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4729.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.61% to Rs 919.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 870.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 16792.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15163.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4844.874729.6116792.2915163.5125.5331.0934.1235.04167.01423.921392.291438.54138.61408.631289.731380.65143.67258.40919.78870.94

