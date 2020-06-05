JUST IN
Aditya Birla Capital standalone net profit rises 690.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 44.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 4844.87 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 44.40% to Rs 143.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 4844.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4729.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.61% to Rs 919.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 870.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 16792.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15163.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4844.874729.61 2 16792.2915163.51 11 OPM %25.5331.09 -34.1235.04 - PBDT167.01423.92 -61 1392.291438.54 -3 PBT138.61408.63 -66 1289.731380.65 -7 NP143.67258.40 -44 919.78870.94 6

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 16:51 IST

