Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 61.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 11.52% in the December 2019 quarter
Jyothy Labs declines after Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY
Volumes soar at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter
Jyothy Labs announces Rs 5 crore contribution for coronavirus relief
Jyothy Lab launches hand sanitizer under brand Margo
-
Sales decline 24.19% to Rs 382.29 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs declined 61.18% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 382.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 504.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.36% to Rs 157.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 1665.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1768.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales382.29504.29 -24 1665.381768.88 -6 OPM %10.5116.38 -15.0016.16 - PBDT38.7787.53 -56 245.11285.79 -14 PBT19.6470.86 -72 169.38227.50 -26 NP26.0367.05 -61 157.70193.17 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU