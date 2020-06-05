Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 61.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.19% to Rs 382.29 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 61.18% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 382.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 504.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.36% to Rs 157.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 1665.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1768.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

