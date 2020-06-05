JUST IN
CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 287.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 287.88% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.56% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 39.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.708.48 26 39.2636.26 8 OPM %22.154.48 -14.9813.54 - PBDT2.250.65 246 6.195.36 15 PBT1.780.55 224 5.335.01 6 NP1.280.33 288 3.843.57 8

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 16:30 IST

