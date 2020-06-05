CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 287.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 287.88% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.56% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 39.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.708.4839.2636.2622.154.4814.9813.542.250.656.195.361.780.555.335.011.280.333.843.57

