Aditya Birla Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 60.60% to Rs 8.03 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Capital reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 46.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.60% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.035.00 61 OPM %-8.72-345.60 -PBDT-0.30-46.10 99 PBT-0.72-46.43 98 NP-0.72-46.43 98
