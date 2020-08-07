REC standalone net profit rises 22.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.91% to Rs 8420.77 crore

Net profit of REC rose 22.49% to Rs 1839.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1501.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 8420.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6795.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

