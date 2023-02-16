JUST IN
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail completes acquisition of Bewakoof Brands

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures has completed the acquisition of 81.77% (on a fully diluted basis) in Bewakoof Brands.

Bewakoof Brands has now become a step-down subsidiary of the company with effect from 15 February 2023.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:55 IST

