Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail completes acquisition of Bewakoof Brands

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures has completed the acquisition of 81.77% (on a fully diluted basis) in Bewakoof Brands.
Bewakoof Brands has now become a step-down subsidiary of the company with effect from 15 February 2023.
