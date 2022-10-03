Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Slides 2.53%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 1.23%

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has added 10.63% over last one month compared to 1.31% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.75% drop in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd lost 2.53% today to trade at Rs 340.3. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.23% to quote at 41966.32. The index is down 1.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 1.75% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd lost 1.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.66 % over last one year compared to the 2.69% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has added 10.63% over last one month compared to 1.31% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.75% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79580 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 351.65 on 30 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221.15 on 20 Jun 2022.

