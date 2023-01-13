JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India's Active COVID caseload stands at 2,257
Business Standard

International Travel House standalone net profit rises 99.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.32% to Rs 45.94 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 99.09% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.32% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.9432.28 42 OPM %10.649.73 -PBDT5.903.59 64 PBT4.382.20 99 NP4.382.20 99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU