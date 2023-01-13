International Travel House standalone net profit rises 99.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.32% to Rs 45.94 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 99.09% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.32% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

