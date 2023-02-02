JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 54.48 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech rose 7.06% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 54.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.4850.69 7 OPM %13.0313.41 -PBDT8.307.42 12 PBT7.216.69 8 NP5.314.96 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU