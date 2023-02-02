Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 54.48 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech rose 7.06% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 54.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.54.4850.6913.0313.418.307.427.216.695.314.96

