Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 34.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 31.83% in the September 2022 quarter
5Paisa Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 54.48 croreNet profit of Ador Fontech rose 7.06% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 54.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.4850.69 7 OPM %13.0313.41 -PBDT8.307.42 12 PBT7.216.69 8 NP5.314.96 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU