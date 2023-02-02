PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 26.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Pro Tennis League 2022 - Riya Bhatia and Ramkumar Ramanathan become the Highest-Bid Players in the Auction, League to take place in December
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2022 quarter
Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the September 2022 quarter
Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 16.09 croreNet profit of PTL Enterprises declined 32.50% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.0915.81 2 OPM %90.4990.26 -PBDT12.8412.57 2 PBT12.3212.10 2 NP5.968.83 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU