PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 32.50% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.0915.8190.4990.2612.8412.5712.3212.105.968.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)