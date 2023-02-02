JUST IN
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 32.50% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.0915.81 2 OPM %90.4990.26 -PBDT12.8412.57 2 PBT12.3212.10 2 NP5.968.83 -33

