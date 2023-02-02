JUST IN
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.89% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.18 -89 OPM %-250.00-50.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.07 29 PBT-0.05-0.07 29 NP-0.05-0.07 29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:41 IST

