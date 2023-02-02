JUST IN
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 95.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.49% to Rs 5.86 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 95.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.49% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.867.37 -20 OPM %3.925.97 -PBDT0.150.36 -58 PBT0.020.24 -92 NP0.010.24 -96

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:41 IST

