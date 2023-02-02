Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 95.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the June 2022 quarter
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the September 2022 quarter
NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit declines 65.05% in the September 2022 quarter
NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 66.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.49% to Rs 5.86 croreNet profit of Fine Line Circuits declined 95.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.49% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.867.37 -20 OPM %3.925.97 -PBDT0.150.36 -58 PBT0.020.24 -92 NP0.010.24 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU