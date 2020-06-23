Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 139.78 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 8.75% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 139.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 525.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

139.78150.01525.74512.157.519.118.068.4010.0112.7543.9444.387.1610.2133.2634.786.787.4328.2723.85

