Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 139.78 croreNet profit of Ador Welding declined 8.75% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 139.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.53% to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 525.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales139.78150.01 -7 525.74512.15 3 OPM %7.519.11 -8.068.40 - PBDT10.0112.75 -21 43.9444.38 -1 PBT7.1610.21 -30 33.2634.78 -4 NP6.787.43 -9 28.2723.85 19
