Bank of Baroda reports consolidated net profit of Rs 459.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 34.62% to Rs 19104.18 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda reported to Rs 459.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 820.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 34.62% to Rs 19104.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14191.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.67% to Rs 927.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1100.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 49.12% to Rs 78894.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52906.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

19104.1814191.4278894.7052906.2537.1632.9846.4149.41-1733.62-1339.39-1233.911524.58-1733.62-1339.39-1233.911524.58459.42-820.63927.751100.10

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)