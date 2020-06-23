Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 2.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 4635.59 croreNet profit of Asian Paints declined 2.07% to Rs 461.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 471.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 4635.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4991.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.48% to Rs 2705.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2155.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 20211.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19240.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4635.594991.50 -7 20211.2519240.13 5 OPM %18.5417.70 -20.5719.54 - PBDT413.47916.86 -55 4409.543928.24 12 PBT218.97738.30 -70 3629.043306.10 10 NP461.89471.65 -2 2705.172155.92 25
