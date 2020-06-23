Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 2.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 4635.59 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 2.07% to Rs 461.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 471.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 4635.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4991.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.48% to Rs 2705.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2155.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 20211.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19240.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

