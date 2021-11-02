Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 65.15 points or 0.82% at 7922.28 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 7.83%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 5.75%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 2.16%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.86%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.38%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.28%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.1%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.84%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.67%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.46%), GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 3.98%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.72%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.97 or 0.04% at 60113.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.2 points or 0.06% at 17919.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 316.48 points or 1.12% at 28609.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.8 points or 0.76% at 8962.7.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1218 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

