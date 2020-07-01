Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.31% to Rs 8.90 crore

Net Loss of Warren Tea reported to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.31% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 122.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.9015.70122.91118.50-250.11-110.76-20.62-14.58-22.97-17.59-28.95-20.31-23.40-18.49-31.68-23.78-16.21-10.31-24.40-15.77

