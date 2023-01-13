HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 26700.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 19.00% to Rs 4096.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3442.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 26700.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22331.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26700.0022331.0023.8424.156509.005566.005372.004430.004096.003442.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)