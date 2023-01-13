JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit declines 97.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 26700.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 19.00% to Rs 4096.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3442.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 26700.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22331.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26700.0022331.00 20 OPM %23.8424.15 -PBDT6509.005566.00 17 PBT5372.004430.00 21 NP4096.003442.00 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU