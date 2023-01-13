HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.43% in the June 2022 quarter
Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 40.38% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 26700.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies rose 19.00% to Rs 4096.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3442.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 26700.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22331.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26700.0022331.00 20 OPM %23.8424.15 -PBDT6509.005566.00 17 PBT5372.004430.00 21 NP4096.003442.00 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU