JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 55.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Shilp Gravures standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.24% to Rs 4.98 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Terce Laboratories reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.24% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.986.94 -28 OPM %-8.03-16.14 -PBDT-0.38-1.17 68 PBT-0.44-1.22 64 NP-0.44-1.22 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU