Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.24% to Rs 4.98 croreNet Loss of Gujarat Terce Laboratories reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.24% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.986.94 -28 OPM %-8.03-16.14 -PBDT-0.38-1.17 68 PBT-0.44-1.22 64 NP-0.44-1.22 64
