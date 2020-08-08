Shilp Gravures standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 10.37 croreNet profit of Shilp Gravures declined 22.92% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.3716.93 -39 OPM %2.8015.30 -PBDT1.872.54 -26 PBT0.611.01 -40 NP0.740.96 -23
