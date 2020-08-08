JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shilp Gravures standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 10.37 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 22.92% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.3716.93 -39 OPM %2.8015.30 -PBDT1.872.54 -26 PBT0.611.01 -40 NP0.740.96 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU