Shilp Gravures standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 10.37 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 22.92% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.3716.932.8015.301.872.540.611.010.740.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)